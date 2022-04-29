Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HBL Power Systems Ltd, HOV Services Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd and Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2022.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 13.39% to Rs 99.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10548 shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd spiked 12.07% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

HOV Services Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 70.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11428 shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 277.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Star Housing Finance Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 110.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51924 shares in the past one month.

