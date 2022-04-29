Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 65.85% in the September 2021 quarter
HBL Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 203.30% in the December 2021 quarter
HOV Services consolidated net profit rises 103.85% in the December 2021 quarter
HOV Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.17 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Industrials shares rise
-
HBL Power Systems Ltd, HOV Services Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd and Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2022.
HBL Power Systems Ltd, HOV Services Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd and Star Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2022.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 13.39% to Rs 99.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10548 shares in the past one month.
HBL Power Systems Ltd spiked 12.07% to Rs 90.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd soared 10.93% to Rs 70.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31457 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11428 shares in the past one month.
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 277.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Star Housing Finance Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 110.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51924 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU