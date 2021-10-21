MRF Ltd slips for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 81595.45, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.08% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 45.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81595.45, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 18126.15. The Sensex is at 60768.2, down 0.8%.MRF Ltd has added around 2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11493.3, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9475 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17496 shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81867.2, down 0.87% on the day. MRF Ltd jumped 31.08% in last one year as compared to a 52.37% rally in NIFTY and a 45.84% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)