Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Ugro Capital Ltd and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2021.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 44.25 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11003 shares in the past one month.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 43.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47248 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 13.89% to Rs 1433. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3870 shares in the past one month.

Ugro Capital Ltd advanced 11.98% to Rs 173.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30509 shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 1101.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

