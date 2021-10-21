BHEL commissions third hydro unit at Baira Siul HEP

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Thursday announced that it successfully completed the renovation & modernization (R&M) and commissioning of third and final unit of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station located in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.

BHEL said it won the order for R&M of the three units of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station amidst stiff competitive bidding. The R&M of the project will result in restoration of output capacity and improvement in efficiency, besides leading to better plant availability and life extension of equipment

BHEL's scope in the project comprised of design, manufacture, supply, replacement and commissioning of critical parts of turbines & auxiliaries, governors, generators and control & monitoring. The equipment has been supplied from BHEL's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the on-site installation activities were carried out by the company's Power Sector - Northern Region division.

Shares of BHEL were trading 2.19% lower at Rs 71.35 on BSE.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. On a consolidated basis, BHEL reported net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than net loss of Rs 893.14 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales rose 43.6% to Rs 2,723.82 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

