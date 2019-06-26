Vice President advises Finance Minister to take steps to protect the interests of the farming community

The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu. During the interaction, the Vice President made some suggestions to the minister with regard to the upcoming Budget.
Among others, he stressed the need to take steps to protect agriculture and introduce structural changes. Naidu also suggested to the minister to undertake a review of the Import-Export Policy and protect the interests of the farming community. The Vice President wanted the minister to continue with Special Assistance, Special Attention and Special Dispensation' to Andhra Pradesh. The Former Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had earlier announced a special financial package to the successor State.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU