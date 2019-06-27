Public Can Continue To Use All Coins As Legal Tender Says RBI

The puts into circulation coins minted by the These coins have distinctive features. Coins in new denominations to meet transaction needs of public and coins in new designs to reflect various themes - economic, social and cultural - are introduced from time to time. As coins remain in circulation for a longer period, coins of different designs and shapes circulate at the same time. Presently, coins of 50 paise, Rs 1/-, 2/-, 5/- and 10/- denomination of various sizes, theme and design are in circulation.

It is reported that there are doubts in some quarters, regarding the genuineness of such coins which has resulted in reluctance on the part of some traders, shop-keepers and members of public to accept coins. This has impeded the free use and circulation of coins in certain pockets of the country. The Reserve Bank appeals to members of the public not to give credence to such rumours and continue to accept these coins as legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation. The has separately reiterated its instructions to banks to accept coins for transactions and exchange at all their branches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)