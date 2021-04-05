Multiplex stocks tumble after Maharashtra Govt shuts cinema halls

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure commences commercial operations of cinema theatre in Kolkata
PVR launches 6-screen multiplex in Mysuru
My Movie League - India's first skill-based fantasy movie game platform
PVR Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.06%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.54%
-
Shares of theatre stocks saw heavy selling after the Maharashtra state government ordered shutting down of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for public access until further notice to bring the spread of Covid-19 under control.Shares of PVR tumbled 6.97% to Rs 1150.55 while Inox Leisure declined 6% to Rs 262.30.
The state government released 'Break the Chain' guidelines on Sunday to tackle COVID-19 surge across the state. As part of this guidelines, the government said entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, amusement parks, video game parlours will be closed. The guidelines which will come in force from 5 April 2021 will remain in force till 30 April 2021. The restrictions also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day. Essential and medical services are exempt from this.
Yesterday, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases at 57,074 positive cases that emerged in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the daily fatalities also climbed to 222 in the central state. With the addition of new infections, the overall caseload in Maharashtra has reached 30,10,597, and the state has reported 55,878 deaths due to coronavirus so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU