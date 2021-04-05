Volumes soar at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd counter

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd recorded volume of 8.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares

United Breweries Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 April 2021.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd recorded volume of 8.54 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.35% to Rs.3,177.05. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd recorded volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16611 shares. The stock lost 6.16% to Rs.1,165.80. Volumes stood at 5194 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 75870 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31607 shares. The stock gained 2.06% to Rs.875.05. Volumes stood at 21880 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd recorded volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 89532 shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.552.45. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Nilkamal Ltd saw volume of 3782 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1747 shares. The stock increased 1.42% to Rs.1,980.95. Volumes stood at 577 shares in the last session.

