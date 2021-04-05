NTPC completes trial operation of Unit-2 of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group has become 65150 MW respectively.

The Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Co. (a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group with effect from 31 March 2021.

Shares of NTPC were down 3.25% to Rs 104.25 on BSE.

NTPC's consolidated net profit jumped 15.7% to Rs 3,876.36 crore on 4% rise in net sales at Rs 27,526.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

