Nalco slips after poor Q4 result

fell 1.09% to Rs 49.80 at 12:05 IST on BSE after net profit declined 9.13% to Rs 233.59 crore on 2.15% fall in total income to Rs 2863.89 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 30 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 89.50 points, or 0.22% to 39,742.47

On the BSE, 8.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 51.05 and a low of Rs 49.70 so far during the day.

(Nalco)'s board of directors has recommended final of Rs 1.25 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2019 (FY 2019). This final is in addition to interim of Rs 4.50 per share already paid during March 2019.

has integrated and diversified operations in mining, and power. The Government of held 52% stake in as per the shareholding pattern as on 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)