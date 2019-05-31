Volumes soar at SKF India Ltd counter

India Ltd recorded volume of 55002 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 99.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 552 shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 May 2019.

India Ltd recorded volume of 55002 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 99.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 552 shares. The stock gained 0.70% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 512 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 22.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5732 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.155.00. Volumes stood at 3798 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56938 shares. The stock increased 8.84% to Rs.326.95. Volumes stood at 41242 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 50927 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12410 shares. The stock rose 0.56% to Rs.189.15. Volumes stood at 57443 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 24884 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6492 shares. The stock slipped 0.70% to Rs.433.50. Volumes stood at 2884 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)