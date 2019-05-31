JUST IN
Market breadth turns negative
Business Standard

Berger Paints India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2019.

Berger Paints India Ltd spiked 8.24% to Rs 325.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41579 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soared 5.70% to Rs 1190.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48656 shares in the past one month.

P I Industries Ltd surged 4.51% to Rs 1131.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13494 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd advanced 4.14% to Rs 13.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd spurt 4.05% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 12:00 IST

