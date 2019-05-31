Berger Paints India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Govt okays Vodafone Idea's up to Rs 25,000 cr rights issue
Voda Idea rights issue receives bids for 1109 crore shares: NSE data
Shriram Transport Finance Q3 net profit up 17% at 635 cr
Shriram Transport Fin plans to raise upto Rs 700 cr via NCDs
Shriram Transport Finance Q4 net declines 22 pc to Rs 746 cr
-
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2019.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Jai Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 May 2019.
Berger Paints India Ltd spiked 8.24% to Rs 325.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41579 shares in the past one month.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soared 5.70% to Rs 1190.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 76306 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48656 shares in the past one month.
P I Industries Ltd surged 4.51% to Rs 1131.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13494 shares in the past one month.
Vodafone Idea Ltd advanced 4.14% to Rs 13.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jai Corp Ltd spurt 4.05% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU