Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 15.56 croreNet profit of Nam Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.37% to Rs 67.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.5615.20 2 67.5157.52 17 OPM %-0.130.07 -0.500.71 - PBDT0.070.01 600 0.430.41 5 PBT0.040 0 0.310.30 3 NP0.010 0 0.230.23 0
