Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 99.40% to Rs 0.39 croreNet loss of Gagan Polycot India reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.40% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.85% to Rs 11.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.3965.26 -99 11.73190.76 -94 OPM %-141.031.85 --2.901.18 - PBDT-0.780.87 PL -1.131.46 PL PBT-0.840.71 PL -1.401.15 PL NP-0.840.42 PL -1.400.74 PL
