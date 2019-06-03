Gujarat Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 11.41 croreNet loss of Gujarat Cotex reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 11.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.07% to Rs 37.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.4110.37 10 37.6534.52 9 OPM %-0.610 -2.870.12 - PBDT-0.070.07 PL 1.070.04 2575 PBT-0.100.04 PL 1.040.01 10300 NP-0.130.04 PL 00.01 -100
