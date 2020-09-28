Narayana Hrudayalaya expands its presence in St. Lucia

Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Narayana Hrudayalaya, has registered a Branch Office in the island country of St. Lucia in eastern Caribbean Sea on 23 September 2020 (Certificate of Registration received by Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited on 26th September 2020) as an External Company within the meaning of Section 338 of the Companies Act of St.

Lucia.

The Branch Office is set up with an objective to provide technical and project management and consultancy services for setting]up of hospitals, services of operating and managing Hospitals owned by the Government of St. Lucia and provision of incidental and allied services.

