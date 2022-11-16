Natco Pharma appeal gets rejected in US court

Natco Pharma announced that the Appeals Court in the US has rejected its marketing partner Alvogen's appeal on Ibrutinib tablets.

Ibrutinib tablet is the generic equivalent of Imbruvica tablet.

Natco and its co-development & marketing partner, Alvogen Pine Brook, USA, are assessing their option on the way forward, said the company.

Ibrutinib is in a class of medications called kinase inhibitors. It helps to stop the spread of cancer cells.

Natco Pharma is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations ("FDF") and active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). It markets and distributes products in over 40 countries.

On a consolidated basis, Natco Pharma reported 12.7% decline in net profit to Rs 320.40 crore despite of 14.6% increase in net sales to Rs 432.10 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

