KEC Intl surges on bagging orders worth Rs 1,294 crore

KEC International jumped 4.09% to Rs 447.50 after the company said that it had secured new orders of Rs 1,294 crore across its various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured a large order for supply of towers in Americas, secured by our Brazilian subsidiary, SAE Towers.

The Railways business has secured two orders for Ballastless Track works (BLT) from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro in the technologically enabled segment in India.

The Cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are pleased with the continuous order wins across businesses.

The order in Americas is one of our largest tower supply orders, which significantly enhances our international T&D order book. This order also reaffirms our confidence of a revival in the performance of our Brazilian subsidiary in the upcoming quarters.

We are also enthused by the orders in Railway business, which has further strengthened its presence in the tech-enabled areas of Metro Rail. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at approximately Rs 11,800 crore, a robust growth of approximately 20% vis-vis last year.

KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group and is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 plus countries and has a footprint in 110 plus countries (includes EPC, supply of towers and cables).

