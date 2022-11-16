Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Vibrant Global Capital Ltd, BPL Ltd and FCS Software Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2022.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Vibrant Global Capital Ltd, BPL Ltd and FCS Software Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2022.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd spiked 13.20% to Rs 40.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4216 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd soared 13.18% to Rs 51.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31494 shares in the past one month.

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd surged 10.01% to Rs 54.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1665 shares in the past one month.

BPL Ltd rose 9.92% to Rs 75.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13856 shares in the past one month.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd jumped 9.70% to Rs 3.28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)