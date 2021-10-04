Federal Bank total Deposits, Advances jump 10% YoY in Q2 FY22

The private lender on Sunday announced that its total deposits increased by 10% to Rs 171,995 crore as of 30 September 2021 compared to Rs 156,747 crore reported on 30 September 2020.

Sequentially, deposits rose 1.54% as of 30 September 2021 from Rs 169,393 crore as on 30 June 2021. At the end of the September 2021, the private lender's customer deposits were at Rs 168,743 crore (up 11% YoY), interbank deposits were at Rs 1,323 crore (down 54% YoY) and certificates of deposit stood at Rs 1,930 crore (up 5% YoY).

CASA rose 18% to Rs 62,191 crore as of 30 September 2021 from Rs 52,786 crore registered in 30 September 2020. CASA ratio improved to 36.16% at the end of 30 September 2021 from 34.81% posted at the end of 30 June 2021 and 33.68% recorded on 30 September 2020.

Federal Bank's gross advances grew by 10% to Rs 137,309 crore as of 30 September 2021 from Rs 125,209 crore posted on 30 September 2020. On a sequential basis, gross advances rose 3.4% from 132,787 crore posted in 30 June 2021. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 225.94% as on 30 September 2021, falling from 266.27% posted on 30 September 2020.

Shares of Federal Bank were up 1.32% at Rs 84.25 on BSE.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. The bank reported 23% fall in net profit to Rs 367 crore on a 5% increase in total income to Rs 4,006 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

