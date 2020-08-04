National Bank of Bahrain selects Infosys Finacle

Infosys said that National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has selected Infosys Finacle to digitally transform its transaction banking business.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 August 2020. Shares of Infosys fell 0.92% to settle at Rs 957.35 yesterday.

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the Kingdom's leading provider of retail and commercial banking services, and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys yesterday announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business.

NBB will be implementing the Finacle Liquidity Management Platform, and upgrading its existing Finacle Corporate Online Banking platform to a full-fledged Digital Engagement Suite - with the latest versions of the Finacle Corporate Online and Mobile Banking solutions, along with the Finacle Digital Engagement Hub.

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys.

Infosys is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services.

