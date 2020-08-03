Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2020.

Bandhan Bank Ltd crashed 10.46% to Rs 309.15 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3745.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd tumbled 5.50% to Rs 451.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd lost 5.42% to Rs 1584.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53885 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 109.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 104.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

