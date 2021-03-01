Navin Fluorine International allots 325 equity shares under ESOS

Navin Fluorine International has allotted 325 Equity Shares of the Company on 28 February 2021 to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercising Stock Options by them under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 9,89,91,885/- consisting of 4,94,88,665 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each and 14,555 partly paid equity shares of face value Rs 2/- each, on which Rs 1/- per share paid-up (Out of these 14,555 shares, in-principle approval for listing of 5,635 shares upon conversion from partly paid to fully paid has been received, the Company is in the process of obtaining corporate action approvals).

