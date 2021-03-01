Railtel Corporation of India bags order wirth Rs 105.82 cr

Railtel Corporation of India has been assigned the following work of Rs. 105.82 crore by Ministry of Railways:

a. Upgradation of signaling from Std. I to Std. II R with EI at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approx. Rs.30.37 crore.

b.

Phillaur-Lohiankhas upgradation of signaling. from Std. I to Std. II R with EI at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approx. Rs.24.79 crore.

c. Replacement of mechanical signaling at 5 numbers of Station for the amount of approx. Rs.50.66 crore.

The tenure for completion of aforesaid works is 18 months.

