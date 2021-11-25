Nazara Technologies allots 6.48 lakh equity shares to Unnati Management Consultants

The Board of Nazara Technologies has approved the allotment of 6,48,125 equity shares of Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 2206 (including premium of Rs 2202) to Unnati Management Consultants LLP, for consideration other than cash (i.e. being consideration for acquisition of 7670 equity shares of Rs 10/- each of OpenPlay Technologies), on preferential basis by way of private placement.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up equity share of the company stands increased to 3,25,30,227 equity shares aggregating to Rs 13,01,20,908.

