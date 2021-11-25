JSW Energy Board approves re-organisation of its renewable and thermal businesses

The Board of Directors of JSW Energy has approved the re-organisation of the Company's Green (Renewable) and Grey (Thermal) Businesses.

As a result of this re-organisation, all the existing and upcoming renewable energy businesses will be housed under 'JSW Energy Neo', a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

This is in line with the announcement made by the Company on 30 July 2021 stating that the Board had approved the evaluation of re-organisation of Green and Grey businesses.

This move will help the Company in building and streamlining its renewable portfolio and setting up a holding structure which is efficient for fund-raising and unlocking value for shareholders. In May 2021, JSW Hydro Energy had issued green bonds of USD 707 million, which was the largest hydro green bond issuance in Asia.

