NBCC (India) awards Rs 860-cr order to NCC

NBCC (India) has awarded a work order for the construction of residential towers and civic amenities in New Delhi on TOD norms, EPC mode to NCC at their quoted price of Rs 859.84 crore.

NBCC (India)'s consolidated net profit surged 74.6% to Rs 96.98 crore on 8.4% increase in net sales to Rs 2,078.18 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segment viz., PMC, real estate development & engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped 1.90% to close at Rs 54.35 on Friday, 18 June, 2021. The stock traded in the range of Rs 51.90 to Rs 56.60 yesterday.

Shares of NCC shed 0.30% to end at Rs 83.85 on Friday, 18 June, 2021. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 79 to Rs 85.85 yesterday.

