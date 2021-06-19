Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 142 cr

-
On a consolidated basis, Ashoka Buildcon reported 5.9% rise in net profit to Rs 142.46 crore on 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1735.57 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 203.41 crore, up 13.1% from Rs 179.84 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company recorded 67.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 276.22 crore on 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 4991.70 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Consolidated debt was Rs 6,157 crore as on 31 March 2021. The debt on standalone basis was Rs 362 crore which comprises of Rs 157 crore of equipment loans & Rs 205 crore of working capital loan.
As on 31 March 2021, total order book of the company stands at Rs 8,167 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 99.25 on Friday.
