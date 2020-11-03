NCC gains on bagging new order

NCC rose 1.78% to Rs 34.25 after the company secured new order worth Rs 833 crore (exclusive of GST) in October 2020.

This order pertains to mining division and is received from a subsidiary of Coal India and does not include any internal order, NCC said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 November 2020.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

