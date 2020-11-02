Pfizer Q2 PAT tumbles 15% to Rs 131 cr

The drug maker's net profit dropped 14.83% to Rs 131.37 crore on 4.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 595.41 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Standalone profit before tax (PBT) gained 1.02% to Rs 183.03 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 181.18 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter surged 70.46% to Rs 56.61 crore as against Rs 33.21 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during market hours today, 2 November 2020.

Shares of Pfizer rose 0.10% to Rs 4,990 on BSE.

Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products.

