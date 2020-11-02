NMDC spurts on buyback plan

NMDC gained 1.39% to Rs 83.475 after the state-owned miner said its board will consider share buyback on 10 November 2020.

Meanwhile, NMDC said its iron ore production fell 13% to 2.43 million tonnes (MT) in October 2020 from 2.49 MT in October 2019.

The company's iron ore sales declined 3.45% to 2.52 MT in October 2020 from 2.61 MT in October 2019.

NMDC will consider Q2 results on 10 November 2020. The company reported 54.67% slide in net profit to Rs 531.01 crore on 40.67% fall in total income to Rs 2,009.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. Consolidated EBITDA dropped 58% to Rs 826 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 1,989 crore in Q1 June 2019. EBITDA margin contracted to 43% in Q1 June 2020 from 61% in Q1 June 2019.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India holds 69.65% stake in the mining company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)