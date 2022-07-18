NIIT Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, EPL Ltd and Laurus Labs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2022.

NIIT Ltd tumbled 7.28% to Rs 352.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28981 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd lost 4.81% to Rs 106.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50339 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd crashed 3.44% to Rs 358.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32623 shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd dropped 3.07% to Rs 176.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10543 shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd fell 3.00% to Rs 506.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54393 shares in the past one month.

