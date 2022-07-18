Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 139 crore

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) added 4.47% to Rs 453.50 after the company said that it has secured new residential construction orders worth Rs 139.33 crore.

The project involves construction of 12 residential buildings at Suraksha Smart City, Vasai (East) Mumbai (MH), of Rs 86 crore and the construction of 1 residential tower building at Suraksha Smart City, Vasai (East) Mumbai (MH), of Rs. 53.33 crore.

"The total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 1002.33 crore, the company said in a statement.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

On consolidated basis, the company reported 14.3% rise in net profit to Rs 42.34 crore despite of 4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 730.86 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

