Nelco Q2 FY22 PAT jumps 53% to Rs 3 cr

Nelco's consolidated net profit soared 53.15% to Rs 3.40 crore on a 13.52% surge in total income to Rs 61.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax surged 46.92% to Rs 4.54 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against Rs 3.09 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Nelco, a part of Tata group, one of India's leading VSAT providers. It offer end to end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers, from government to corporates.
The company holds the VSAT License, Internet Service Provider (ISP) License as well as the Inflight & Maritime Communication (IFMC) license issued by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India (DOT).
Shares of Nelco was locked in a lower circuit of 5% at Rs 911.25 on BSE.
