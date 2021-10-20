FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 17.3 points or 0.12% at 14843.48 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.94%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 2.22%),Nestle India Ltd (up 2.04%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 1.26%),Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Heritage Foods Ltd (up 0.86%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 0.82%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 0.73%), Future Consumer Ltd (up 0.52%), and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 0.35%).

On the other hand, Globus Spirits Ltd (down 4.94%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 4.25%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 3.76%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 92.41 or 0.15% at 61623.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.5 points or 0.17% at 18387.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 394.89 points or 1.34% at 29167.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 101.41 points or 1.1% at 9110.09.

On BSE,883 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)