Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 51.69 points or 2.96% at 1797.9 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 6%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 3.23%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.63%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.95%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.68%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.59%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 92.41 or 0.15% at 61623.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.5 points or 0.17% at 18387.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 394.89 points or 1.34% at 29167.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 101.41 points or 1.1% at 9110.09.

On BSE,883 shares were trading in green, 1840 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

