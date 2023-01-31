Nestle India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19050.9, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 18.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Nestle India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19050.9, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17668.95. The Sensex is at 59537.92, up 0.06%.Nestle India Ltd has eased around 2.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44220.35, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41349 shares today, compared to the daily average of 38137 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 19202.9, down 0.27% on the day. Nestle India Ltd jumped 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% rally in NIFTY and a 18.94% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 78.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)