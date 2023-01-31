Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 4.58%, up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.7, up 4.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 0.39% jump in NIFTY and a 4.98% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.7, up 4.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17645.1. The Sensex is at 59417.62, down 0.14%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23434.7, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.85, up 4.58% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

