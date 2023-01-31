Hester Biosciences soars on reporting PAT of Rs 11 cr

Hester Biosciences surged 6.24% to Rs 1,886.80 after the company's standalone net profit rose marginally to Rs 10.73 crore on 31.06% jump in net sales to Rs 70.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax rose 4.52% to Rs 14.38 crore as against Rs 13.75 crore posted in the same quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA grew 18% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 15.23 crore reported in Q3 FY22, due to growth in sales.

Operating EBTDA margin fell to 26% in Q3 FY23 as compared with 28% recorded in Q3 FY22.

The company's revenue from Animal Healthcare segment stood at Rs 37.31 crore (up 202% YoY) while revenue from Poultry Healthcare division was at Rs 32.5 crore (down 22% YoY) during the quarter.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 45.95% to Rs 12.16 core on 34.58% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 74.94 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY23.

Hester is one of the leading poultry and animal healthcare companies in India. It is the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in India. It currently has a 75% market share in PPR vaccines for Sheep and Goat, across the world. In addition, the company has a health products portfolio comprising of therapeutics, feed supplements and biosecurity.

