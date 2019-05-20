Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 30.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.59% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% slide in NIFTY and a 29.7% slide in the Nifty Media index.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.4, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has slipped around 10.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2190.25, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97013 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU