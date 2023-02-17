Themis Medicare gains on DCGI nod for Remifentanil injection

Themis Medicare rose 1.67% to Rs 1,366.05 after the company announced that it has received Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for import & marketing of Remifentanil Hydrochloride injection.

Remifentanil is short-acting narcotic analgesic with a rapid onset & rapid offset of action that offers easy dose titration, predictable and precise intraoperative control, and reduced or rapidly reversed side effects.

The approved drug can be used as an analgesic agent during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures, for continuation as an analgesic into the immediate postoperative period in adult patients under the direct supervision of an anesthesia practitioner in a postoperative anesthesia care unit or intensive care setting, and as an analgesic component of monitored anesthesia care in adult patients.

The pharmaceutical company said that it will market this drug with the brand name of Remithem.

Remithem will be imported by the company and marketed in India soon by its sales team which is currently marketing a range of anesthesia and critical care products to hospitals across the country, Themis Medicare stated in the press release.

Themis Medicare is a pharma company specializing in the development of complex molecules. It has a diversified business model with presence across the B2B model and strong presence in domestic B2C market. The company also has a significant export presence in the RoW geographies.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 13.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 12.46 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Net sales declined 15.3% to Rs 91 crore during the quarter.

