IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Career Point Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 February 2023.

IZMO Ltd surged 11.95% to Rs 88.5 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24108 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4030 shares in the past one month.

Career Point Ltd soared 11.55% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4083 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd spiked 10.67% to Rs 6.64. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47555 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 12.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26719 shares in the past one month.

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 72.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8868 shares in the past one month.

