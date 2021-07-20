New order win boosts Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies surged 9.7% to Rs 104 after the company on Monday announced that it has bagged a Rs 120 crore export contract.

Zen Technologies said the order will be carried out in roughly a year. Owing to a confidentiality agreement, the customer's identity cannot be published due to the nature of the deal, the company said.

Commenting on the order win, Ashok Atluri, chairman, MD & CFO said, There is an increasing demand from countries for anti-drone systems and training solutions. After the slow-down caused by Covid, the interest from various countries is slowly gathering pace. This has definitely translated into a good pipeline of opportunities that Zen can address in the near term.

Zen Technologies is a leader in providing world class state of art defence training solutions and has a proven and impeccable track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)