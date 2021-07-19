ACC Q2 PAT spurts to Rs 569 cr

The cement major's consolidated net profit soared 110.17% to Rs 569.45 crore on 49.29% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,884.94 crore in Q2 June 2021 over Q2 June 2020.
Consolidated profit before tax jumped 88.11% to Rs 758.29 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 403.11 crore in Q2 FY20. The Q2 earnings was declared during trading hours today, 19 July 2021.
Revenues from cement segment grew 43.95% to Rs 3,672.31 crore in Q2 June 2021 from Rs 2,550.99 crore in Q2 June 2020. Revenues from ready mix concrete segment climbed 309.89% to Rs 255.08 crore in Q2 June 2021 as against Rs 62.23 crore in Q2 June 2020.
ACC, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India's leading producers of cement and ready mixed concrete.
Shares of ACC gained 1.87% to close at Rs 2,169 on BSE. The scrip hit a record high of Rs 2,169 in intraday today.
