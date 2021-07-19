Swaraj Engines gains after Q1 PAT spurts to Rs 34 cr

Swaraj Engines rose 1.35% to Rs 1,798 after the company's standalone net profit soared 329.20% to Rs 33.65 crore on 169% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 314.71 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
The company said that its quarterly profit is the highest ever for any quarter. Profit before tax jumped 321.56% to Rs 45.15 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 10.71 crore in Q1 FY20.
Swaraj Engines reported its ever best Q1 performance in terms of achieving highest ever first quarter engine sale of 33,747 units. The volumes grew by 145% compared with a sale of 13,756 units during the corresponding quarter of FY 2021. The figures are not fully comparable with last year's Q1 engine sales which were impacted due to lockdowns, the company added.
The increase in the commodity prices has impacted the contribution margin, however, with total operating expenses restricted at 7.5% of the net operating revenue, the company posted a healthier operating margin of 15%.
Swaraj Engines is in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU