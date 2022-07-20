Newgen Software slides after Q1 PAT drops 67% QoQ

-
Newgen Software Technologies fell 2.64% to Rs 373.20 after the company's' consolidated net profit declined 66.6% to Rs 19.17 crore on 18.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 187.89 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.On year on year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 11.25% while revenue from operations rose 17.77%.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 22.95 crore in Q1 June 2022, sliding 65.28% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and declining 19.82% YoY.
Total expenses rose 2.7% QoQ and increased 23.73% YoY to Rs 175.08 crore in Q1 FY23. Employee benefits expense was Rs 116.18 crore in Q1 June 2022, up 4.46% QoQ and down 24.6% YoY.
Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging. Newgen provides a complete range of software that helps automate business processes.
