New Delhi Television Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2022.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup and JBF Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2022.

New Delhi Television Ltd surged 13.28% to Rs 229.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71205 shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd spiked 11.62% to Rs 46.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd soared 11.23% to Rs 20.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13579 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup added 11.01% to Rs 239. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35 shares in the past one month.

JBF Industries Ltd spurt 9.94% to Rs 13.83. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13629 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)