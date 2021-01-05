NFL spurts after record urea production in Q3 FY21

-
National Fertilizers (NFL) jumped 7.91% to Rs 40.95 after the company said that it achieved highest ever production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21.
The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19, it added. The plants at Nangal and Panipat achieved their ever best urea production during Oct-Dec 2020 period. The Nangal plant while increasing production levels at plant also achieved ever lowest quarterly energy of 6.602 GCal/MT urea against previous best of 6.615 GCal/MT urea.
The company through meticulous planning worked past the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and 'Rail Roko' agitation in Punjab and Haryana.
NFL has been increasing its non-urea business also. In Q3 FY21, NFL produced ever highest quantity of 4,981 MT of bentonite sulphur at its Panipat plant.
NFL is engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India owned 74.71% stake in the company.
In the past one year, the stock has gained 52.42% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 15.95% during the same period.
