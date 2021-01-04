Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Spencers Retail Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd and Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2021.

Vakrangee Ltd crashed 4.95% to Rs 62.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd tumbled 3.78% to Rs 11508.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 328 shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd lost 3.62% to Rs 87.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd fell 3.61% to Rs 85.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28996 shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd slipped 3.29% to Rs 1998. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2116 shares in the past one month.

