Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, DQ Entertainment International Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 January 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd lost 8.57% to Rs 372.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 469.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd crashed 5.11% to Rs 131. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13105 shares in the past one month.

DQ Entertainment International Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 1.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45611 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 131.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3168 shares in the past one month.

